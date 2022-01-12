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Hospitals/Drs Getting PAID to KILL
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46 views • January 12, 2022
Hospitals and drs...killing you. Get a covid emergency kit together and treat yourself at home. also take preventatives. Dr Zelenko has a protocol.
Vit C
Vit D3
Zinc
Quercetin.
Buy nebulizer and use 3% food grade Hydrogen Peroxide in it for breathing treatments.
Make your own HCQ. 3-4 grapefruits, 3-4 lemons, cut off RIND and cook only RIND in pot (using filtered water or TONIC water) for 2 hours with lid on it. Do not raise lid at any time. Once cooked, let sit for 2 hours to cool. Do not remove lid until cooled. DRINK several tbsp a day.
Vit C
Vit D3
Zinc
Quercetin.
Buy nebulizer and use 3% food grade Hydrogen Peroxide in it for breathing treatments.
Make your own HCQ. 3-4 grapefruits, 3-4 lemons, cut off RIND and cook only RIND in pot (using filtered water or TONIC water) for 2 hours with lid on it. Do not raise lid at any time. Once cooked, let sit for 2 hours to cool. Do not remove lid until cooled. DRINK several tbsp a day.
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