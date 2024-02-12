Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They're EXPOSING Biden's secret migrant camps on the East Coast of the United States
channel image
Neroke-5
15 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content

BREAKING! Biden's illegal SECRET buildings exposed holding THOUSANDS of undocumented illegal immigrants on the East Coast. At least three large compounds were exposed in New York City where drugs are beings sold and armed criminals are left to come and go as they please.

Keywords
joe bidenusailligal aliensmigrant camps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket