Falco Holsters Level 2 Retention Leather OWB Holster: The Perfect Holster for EDC

In this video, I'm going to be taking a look at the Falco Holsters Level 2 Retention Leather OWB Holster. This holster is designed for everyday carry (EDC), and it offers a high level of security and comfort.





Falco Holsters are made from high-quality leather that's been hand-molded to fit your specific firearm. These Falco Holsters also features a level 2 retention system, which means that it has two points of security. The first point of security is a synthetic lock that fits over the trigger guard. The second point of security is a reinforced thumb break.





The Falco Cheetah Holsters are very comfortable to wear, even for long periods of time. The leather is soft and flexible, and the holster doesn't dig into your body.





Overall, I'm very impressed with the Falco Holsters Level 2 Retention Leather OWB Holster. It's a high-quality holster that offers a high level of security and comfort. If you're looking for an EDC holster, I highly recommend this one.





0:00 Intro

0:18 What is Level 2 Retention?

1:00 Falco Quality

1:25 Cheetah C141 and C142

1:35 Belt Loops

2:09 Color Options

2:34 How The Level 2 Retention Works

3:25 Holster Options

4:00 Final Thoughts





