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Clown Planet News (1 May 2021): Vaccine Shedding, VAERS 1%, Irish Great Reset, Biden & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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130 views • May 01, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1SpC3B1KyM

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1388571085713575937

https://www.ncsl.org/ncsl-in-dc/publications-and-resources/president-trump-declares-state-of-emergency-for-covid-19.aspx

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1388417913485471746

https://twitter.com/ThreadsIrish/status/1388416656783953928

https://www.9news.com/article/news/nation-world/tsa-mask-mandate-on-planes-extended-through-summer/507-4d7b8ae2-efdb-4525-966f-65d6e168bbdd

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1388089012573847552

https://tessa.substack.com/p/creeps

https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1387771293865586703

https://analyticsindiamag.com/bill-gates-says-no-to-sharing-covid-vaccine-recipe-with-india/

https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1387865390928236547

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyPjAfNNA-U

https://twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1381210731954196482

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1388215502493962240

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-deniers-surveillance.html

https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/4886673001?__twitter_impression=true

https://twitter.com/1armsteve/status/1387917469113782273/photo/1

https://www.news5cleveland.com/sports/2021-nfl-draft/select-vaccinated-fans-will-have-increased-access-to-nfl-draft-festivities

https://twitter.com/Angelaisawake/status/1387825839828520967

https://twitter.com/RepMaryFranson/status/1388210771117723652

https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/92336

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-disrupt-womens-menstrual-cycles/

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/researchers-looking-into-link-between-covid-vaccine-and-menstruation/2495593/

https://abc7chicago.com/covid-vaccine-menstrual-cycle-clinical-trials-and-side-effects-women/10559703/

https://mamm.org/could-their-shot-be-harming-you/

https://thehighwire.com/videos/evidence-vaccine-safety-system-is-failing/

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1388279986155573248

https://rickjaffeesq.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-20116.pdf

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-significant-jump-reported-injuries-deaths-after-covid-vaccine/

https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-business-health-09632d90e5ee363aeb988a9a8d5d2fc1?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=AP&utm_source=Twitter

https://metro.co.uk/2021/04/29/us-space-force-scientist-says-military-human-augmentation-necessary-14493027/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/covid-vaccine-shedding-evidence-sars-cov-2-spike-protein-can-alter-human-genes-vaers-truth/

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/29/unvaccinated-people-could-feel-resentment-over-vacation-freedom-poll.html

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/7766-dead-330218-injuries-european-database-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-vacci

https://www.charlottestories.com/concord-police-causing-outrage-after-posting-photo-of-their-new-500k-ambush-vehicle/

https://www.9news.com/article/money/possible-gas-shortage-summer/275-4a2b3d3e-3006-4f4e-aca8-049e3ad0a4b4

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/nation-world/commodity-price-hikes/507-8080b2ed-6364-406e-9a1f-6dba44e1d591

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-azGhipTtN8

https://www.outkick.com/idaho-police-officer-mocks-lebron-with-phony-call-on-tiktok/
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