https://gettr.com/post/p2kwj6hb287
0627 Diamond and Silk
The task of the white gloves is to help the kleptocrats hide their wealth; another crucial task is money laundering.
白手套的任务是帮助盗国贼隐藏财富，另一项非常重要的任务是洗钱。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.