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Premier of Queensland Australia Fakes Vaccination - Watch and Share
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349 views • December 10, 2020
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Annastacia Palaszczuk is an Australian politician who has been the Premier of Queensland since 2015 and the Leader of the Labor Party in Queensland since 2012. She was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Queensland for the seat of Inala at the 2006 election.
Born: Jul 25, 1969 (age 51) · Brisbane, Australia
Offices: Premier of Queensland (Since 2015) · Member of the Queensland Legislative Assembly Electoral District of Inala (Since 2006)
Annastacia Palaszczuk is an Australian politician who has been the Premier of Queensland since 2015 and the Leader of the Labor Party in Queensland since 2012. She was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Queensland for the seat of Inala at the 2006 election.
Born: Jul 25, 1969 (age 51) · Brisbane, Australia
Offices: Premier of Queensland (Since 2015) · Member of the Queensland Legislative Assembly Electoral District of Inala (Since 2006)
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