Freddie Kimmel: What about a hormone? About something like testosterone?

Christopher Shade, PhD: I was working on that since 2015. I have a really solid patent around that. Like our whole hormone line, we have a hormone line that is over the counter and the hormone line that's doctor only. And then a hormone line that has to go through the compounding pharmacies. And that's really the testosterone.

That's a controlled substance. We developed out this sublingual testosterone. It's a totally different way. It's a totally different theory on doing testosterone supplementation. People start teaching something as if it's gospel and you'll say, we're doing it this way, but you can't. You have to do it that way. Why? Because somebody taught you to do that. Somebody taught them and taught them and taught them.

So the dogma was, you have to keep this steady level of testosterone. What's the actuality of an 18 year old? Why do we have something called morning wood? Boom, spike in the morning. And then pulsatile. There's a couple spikes through the day; but the morning spike is the biggest one. When you do an injectable like testosterone cypionate, you keep your levels really high….

You suppress testicular activity. You suppress the hypothalamic pituitary gonadal axis. You turn down the stimulants FSH and LH, which stimulate your body to do these things. Pulses. You suppress them, and then you get testicular atrophy.

11/8/2025 - Freddie Kimmel - Fix the Cellular Matrix: Nano-Liposomal Peptides, Detox, and Terrain Medicine with Dr. Chris Shade: https://youtu.be/KaIxYIwywXI?si=YEbrd_j5hSHPysvV