BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Testosterone Supplementation
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 22 hours ago

Freddie Kimmel: What about a hormone? About something like testosterone?

Christopher Shade, PhD: I was working on that since 2015. I have a really solid patent around that. Like our whole hormone line, we have a hormone line that is over the counter and the hormone line that's doctor only. And then a hormone line that has to go through the compounding pharmacies. And that's really the testosterone.

That's a controlled substance. We developed out this sublingual testosterone. It's a totally different way. It's a totally different theory on doing testosterone supplementation. People start teaching something as if it's gospel and you'll say, we're doing it this way, but you can't. You have to do it that way. Why? Because somebody taught you to do that. Somebody taught them and taught them and taught them.

So the dogma was, you have to keep this steady level of testosterone. What's the actuality of an 18 year old? Why do we have something called morning wood? Boom, spike in the morning. And then pulsatile. There's a couple spikes through the day; but the morning spike is the biggest one. When you do an injectable like testosterone cypionate, you keep your levels really high….

You suppress testicular activity. You suppress the hypothalamic pituitary gonadal axis. You turn down the stimulants FSH and LH, which stimulate your body to do these things. Pulses. You suppress them, and then you get testicular atrophy.

11/8/2025 - Freddie Kimmel - Fix the Cellular Matrix: Nano-Liposomal Peptides, Detox, and Terrain Medicine with Dr. Chris Shade: https://youtu.be/KaIxYIwywXI?si=YEbrd_j5hSHPysvV

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthsupplementstestosteronenaturalchristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The science of timing: When to sip green tea for maximum benefit

The science of timing: When to sip green tea for maximum benefit

Willow Tohi
A cascade of compromises: Cholesterol drug recalls expose systemic flaws

A cascade of compromises: Cholesterol drug recalls expose systemic flaws

Willow Tohi
The three snacks nutrition experts say can transform your health

The three snacks nutrition experts say can transform your health

Cassie B.
A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah&#8217;s dual reality

A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah’s dual reality

Willow Tohi
6 Natural solutions to address GOUT, the &#8220;disease of kings&#8221;

6 Natural solutions to address GOUT, the “disease of kings”

Ramon Tomey
Winter immunity boost: Natural strategies to stay cold-free all season

Winter immunity boost: Natural strategies to stay cold-free all season

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy