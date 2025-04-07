If you consider yourself to be a T.I. You Might Wanna Start Learning How The Targeting Actually Works!

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

I hope this helps, amen.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directorateof_Operations(CIA)

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

global information grid

.

https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/

.

The Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS) is a secure, top-secret, classified network used by the U.S. intelligence community to share sensitive information.

.

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881

.

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) is a critical capability that provides decision-makers with situational awareness by gathering, processing, and disseminating information to support military operations, encompassing intelligence gathering, persistent monitoring, and targeted information acquisition.

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bioconductor

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

.

IEEE 802.15.4 is a technical standard that defines the operation of low-rate wireless personal area networks (LR-WPANs), focusing on low-cost, low-power, and low-complexity communication for short-range devices, often used in IoT applications.

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

.

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

.

discrete global grid systems

.

network centric warfare

.

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

.

defense information system network

https://disa.mil/-/media/Files/DISA/News/Events/Symposium/3---Osborn_-DISN-An-Essential-Weapon_approval-FINAL.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIR2Pvbqz4c

DISA History Minute: DISA Builds Bandwidth Extension of Global Information Grid

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

IEEE stands for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a global professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, serving professionals in electrical, electronic, and computing fields.

.

Magnetic Human Body Communication (mHBC) uses the human body as a medium to transmit data between wearable or implantable devices, employing magnetic fields for communication, offering potential advanta