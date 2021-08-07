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Dunkirk Darkest Hour Fan Edit - "We Shall Fight" (Finest Hour) (MIRRORED)
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130 views • August 07, 2021
Dunkirk Darkest Hour Fan Edit - "We Shall Fight" (Finest Hour) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Maple Films at:-
https://youtu.be/y9DNl9QD0fQ
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FULL FAN EDIT HERE:
http://www.maple-films.com/finest-hour---a-dunkirkdarkest-hour-supercut
This is the ending of Finest Hour, a fan edit/supercut of Dunkirk and Darkest Hour. I combined Winston Churchill's "we shall fight" speech with the ending of Dunkirk since they overlap each other so well.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Maple Films at:-
https://youtu.be/y9DNl9QD0fQ
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FULL FAN EDIT HERE:
http://www.maple-films.com/finest-hour---a-dunkirkdarkest-hour-supercut
This is the ending of Finest Hour, a fan edit/supercut of Dunkirk and Darkest Hour. I combined Winston Churchill's "we shall fight" speech with the ending of Dunkirk since they overlap each other so well.
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