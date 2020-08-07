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The StrengthCast PowerShow Presented by BBcom Featuring Kris Gethin's Delt Destruction
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3 views • August 07, 2020
Big, round delts will set great physiques apart from the rest. Train shoulders at home using minimal equipment with Kris Gethin.
► Try Pre-Kaged Pre-Workout: https://bbcom.me/3gAE5eP
► Shop Kaged Muscle Supplements: https://bbcom.me/3a3Ix3y
► Try Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building Training Program: https://bbcom.me/3adHo9H
► BodyFit Training Programs: https://bbcom.me/30zo96Z
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2DK5lGD
00:00 - Intro
00:34 - Shoulder Circuit Workout
02:47 - Supplements for Working Out
03:30 - Post Workout Shake
03:39 - Outro
Your shoulders aren't a particularly massive muscle group, but in order to hit them from every angle, you'll need to do a lot of reps. In today's video, Kris breaks down how to isolate your deltoid heads effectively, and shows you which portion of your delts each exercise emphasizes.
| Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building 12-Week Trainer |
Over the course of 15 years of working with some of the world's best experts, Kris Gethin synthesized their techniques into the ultimate plan for building an extreme amount of size in 12 weeks. Kris tested the program on himself and gained an astonishing 20 pounds. Now it's your turn.
| Rebuild Yourself Stronger Than Ever |
Your mission is to annihilate the old you and stimulate all the mechanisms that will grow the new you. Type 1, type 2a, type 2b—no muscle fiber will be spared. Day by grueling day, you'll exhaust each of your body's energy systems, leaving you with the only energy source that truly matters: your will. What you know about concepts like training intensity and volume will be challenged, cast aside, and redefined.
| Expert Instruction |
Kris Gethin inflicted this plan on himself while living in India. Prepare yourself for 84 daily videos, epic workouts, and Gethin at his most intense and personal as you follow him into the gym and through the streets of Mumbai.
| Nutrition and Supplement Plan |
Fuel your fitness every day with a timeless Kris Gethin nutrition plan built on ample protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, clearly laid out in an in-depth guide and video feature. Eat clean, eat big, and grow like crazy!
| Kaged Muscle Supplements |
Kaged Muscle aims to take your training to another level with supplements made from only pure, high-quality ingredients. Kaged gives your body the sports nutrition it needs, helping muscles perform at their best every time you train.
► Shop Kaged Muscle Supplements:https://goto.bodybuilding.com/xWred
► Try Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building Training Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/rZL95
► BodyFit Training Programs: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/56yW9
Your shoulders aren't a particularly massive muscle group, but in order to hit them from every angle, you'll need to do a lot of reps. In today's video, Kris breaks down how to isolate your deltoid heads effectively, and shows you which portion of your delts each exercise emphasizes.
| Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building 12-Week Trainer |
Over the course of 15 years of working with some of the world's best experts, Kris Gethin synthesized their techniques into the ultimate plan for building an extreme amount of size in 12 weeks. Kris tested the program on himself and gained an astonishing 20 pounds. Now it's your turn.
| Rebuild Yourself Stronger Than Ever |
Your mission is to annihilate the old you and stimulate all the mechanisms that will grow the new you. Type 1, type 2a, type 2b—no muscle fiber will be spared. Day by grueling day, you'll exhaust each of your body's energy systems, leaving you with the only energy source that truly matters: your will. What you know about concepts like training intensity and volume will be challenged, cast aside, and redefined.
| Expert Instruction |
Kris Gethin inflicted this plan on himself while living in India. Prepare yourself for 84 daily videos, epic workouts, and Gethin at his most intense and personal as you follow him into the gym and through the streets of Mumbai.
| Nutrition and Supplement Plan |
Fuel your fitness every day with a timeless Kris Gethin nutrition plan built on ample protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, clearly laid out in an in-depth guide and video feature. Eat clean, eat big, and grow like crazy!
| Kaged Muscle Supplements |
Kaged Muscle aims to take your training to another level with supplements made from only pure, high-quality ingredients. Kaged gives your body the sports nutrition it needs, helping muscles perform at their best every time you train.
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Live Online and Mobile US Sports Network!
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
► Try Pre-Kaged Pre-Workout: https://bbcom.me/3gAE5eP
► Shop Kaged Muscle Supplements: https://bbcom.me/3a3Ix3y
► Try Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building Training Program: https://bbcom.me/3adHo9H
► BodyFit Training Programs: https://bbcom.me/30zo96Z
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2DK5lGD
00:00 - Intro
00:34 - Shoulder Circuit Workout
02:47 - Supplements for Working Out
03:30 - Post Workout Shake
03:39 - Outro
Your shoulders aren't a particularly massive muscle group, but in order to hit them from every angle, you'll need to do a lot of reps. In today's video, Kris breaks down how to isolate your deltoid heads effectively, and shows you which portion of your delts each exercise emphasizes.
| Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building 12-Week Trainer |
Over the course of 15 years of working with some of the world's best experts, Kris Gethin synthesized their techniques into the ultimate plan for building an extreme amount of size in 12 weeks. Kris tested the program on himself and gained an astonishing 20 pounds. Now it's your turn.
| Rebuild Yourself Stronger Than Ever |
Your mission is to annihilate the old you and stimulate all the mechanisms that will grow the new you. Type 1, type 2a, type 2b—no muscle fiber will be spared. Day by grueling day, you'll exhaust each of your body's energy systems, leaving you with the only energy source that truly matters: your will. What you know about concepts like training intensity and volume will be challenged, cast aside, and redefined.
| Expert Instruction |
Kris Gethin inflicted this plan on himself while living in India. Prepare yourself for 84 daily videos, epic workouts, and Gethin at his most intense and personal as you follow him into the gym and through the streets of Mumbai.
| Nutrition and Supplement Plan |
Fuel your fitness every day with a timeless Kris Gethin nutrition plan built on ample protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, clearly laid out in an in-depth guide and video feature. Eat clean, eat big, and grow like crazy!
| Kaged Muscle Supplements |
Kaged Muscle aims to take your training to another level with supplements made from only pure, high-quality ingredients. Kaged gives your body the sports nutrition it needs, helping muscles perform at their best every time you train.
► Shop Kaged Muscle Supplements:https://goto.bodybuilding.com/xWred
► Try Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building Training Program: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/rZL95
► BodyFit Training Programs: https://goto.bodybuilding.com/56yW9
Your shoulders aren't a particularly massive muscle group, but in order to hit them from every angle, you'll need to do a lot of reps. In today's video, Kris breaks down how to isolate your deltoid heads effectively, and shows you which portion of your delts each exercise emphasizes.
| Kris Gethin's Muscle-Building 12-Week Trainer |
Over the course of 15 years of working with some of the world's best experts, Kris Gethin synthesized their techniques into the ultimate plan for building an extreme amount of size in 12 weeks. Kris tested the program on himself and gained an astonishing 20 pounds. Now it's your turn.
| Rebuild Yourself Stronger Than Ever |
Your mission is to annihilate the old you and stimulate all the mechanisms that will grow the new you. Type 1, type 2a, type 2b—no muscle fiber will be spared. Day by grueling day, you'll exhaust each of your body's energy systems, leaving you with the only energy source that truly matters: your will. What you know about concepts like training intensity and volume will be challenged, cast aside, and redefined.
| Expert Instruction |
Kris Gethin inflicted this plan on himself while living in India. Prepare yourself for 84 daily videos, epic workouts, and Gethin at his most intense and personal as you follow him into the gym and through the streets of Mumbai.
| Nutrition and Supplement Plan |
Fuel your fitness every day with a timeless Kris Gethin nutrition plan built on ample protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, clearly laid out in an in-depth guide and video feature. Eat clean, eat big, and grow like crazy!
| Kaged Muscle Supplements |
Kaged Muscle aims to take your training to another level with supplements made from only pure, high-quality ingredients. Kaged gives your body the sports nutrition it needs, helping muscles perform at their best every time you train.
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Live Online and Mobile US Sports Network!
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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