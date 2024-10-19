A Pregnant Palestinian POW From al-Khalil, About to Give Birth in a Zionist Dungeon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation army arrested Afnan Abu Hussein from her home in the village of Bani Naim, north of the city of Hebron in the West Bank of Palestine. Afnan is a woman in her ninth month of pregnancy, and there is great concern among her family for her health and life. Sari Jaradat Interviews Safaa Abu Hussein, Afnan’s mother.
Filmed: 14/10/2024
