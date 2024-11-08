🚨 Downing & burning of the American MQ-9 drone over the airspace of northern Yemen earlier tonight - part 2

🚨 Scenes of the downing and burning of the American MQ-9 (Reaper) drone over the airspace of northern Yemen earlier tonight. It is the 12th MQ-9 shot down this year.

Thumbnail was from a closer up video but too short to upload, 5 seconds. It's from a moving car, bottom right corner is his left side rear view mirror. There'll probably be a better video coming up. Cynthia