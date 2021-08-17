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STUDENT COLLAPSES AND DIES AFTER GETTING THE JAB AT A VACCINE CENTER
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271 views • August 17, 2021
He just got a shot that killed him and they are waiting in line to get the same shot. Nobody moves. BRAINWASHED SHEEPLE.
They are being silenced. Why? Because they are out to kill us all:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/JONESTOWN
Source: Learn Something New Today
They are being silenced. Why? Because they are out to kill us all:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/JONESTOWN
Source: Learn Something New Today
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