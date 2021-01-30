© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Nelson Mandela
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • January 30, 2021
Nelson Mandela is portrayed in the mainstream media as a peace-loving anti-apartheid revolutionary and philanthropist. But what is the truth about Nelson Mandela?
Correction: For decades, Mandela supported nationalization, but abandoned his plans after being informed of the negative effects they would likely engender.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
http://menghusblog.wordpress.com/2012/02/28/black-south-africans-lived-better-under-apartheid/
http://www.genocidewatch.org/images/South_Africa_2013-10-xx_SA,_where_corruption_is_normal.pdf
http://thebackbencher.co.uk/3-things-you-didnt-want-to-know-about-nelson-mandela/
http://www.bdlive.co.za/national/politics/2013/12/06/sacp-confirms-nelson-mandela-was-a-member
60 percent of South Africans felt the country was better run under apartheid, with both blacks and whites rating the current government less trustworthy, more corrupt, less able to enforce the law and less able to deliver government services than its white predecessor.
Transparency International released its 2013 Global Corruption Barometer report. It found South Africa to be among the most corrupt countries in the world. According to its findings, an astounding 83 percent of South Africans believe that the police force is corrupt. And 36 percent of respondents admitted to paying at least one bribe to the police.
A 2010 Medical Research Foundation survey found that more than 37 percent of men admitted to raping at least one woman. Seven percent said they had participated in a gang rape.
59 murders, 145 rapes and 752 serious assaults out of its 42 million population. The new crime is the rape of babies; some AIDS-infected African men believe that having sex with a virgin is a cure. Twelve percent of South Africa's population is HIV-positive, but President Mbeki says that HIV cannot cause AIDS.
In response to growing violence, South Africa's minister of safety and security, Steve Tshwete, says: "We can't police this; there's nothing more we can do. South Africa's currency, the rand, has fallen about 70 percent since the African National Congress (ANC) came to power in 1994. Emigration from South Africa (mainly of skilled people) is now at its highest level ever."
The tragic fact of business is that ordinary Africans were better off under colonialism. Colonial masters never committed anything near the murder and genocide seen under black rule in Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Nigeria, Mozambique, and other countries, where millions of blacks have been slaughtered in unspeakable ways, which include: hacking to death, boiling in oil, setting on fire and dismemberment.
The National Bureau of Economic Research found that the average income of all races in South Africa dropped 40% between 1995 and 2000. The UN 2006 Human Development Report found that over the last 3 decades Africa has had a "virtual reversal" of human development; South Africa dropped 38 places on the Human Development Index since 1994. (UN Development Programme, 2007). The country of the world's first heart transplant (Christian Barnard, Dec., 1967), the Union of South Africa, is now the rape and murder capital of the world. [15]
At the start of the year 1900, the number of African South Africans was found to be 3,5-million according to the British colonial government census. By 1954, our African population had soared to 8,5-million — and by 1990, there were a full 35-million of us
in the decades prior to the official policy of apartheid, (which was started in 1948), the average life expectancy of African South Africans was only 38 years.
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Correction: For decades, Mandela supported nationalization, but abandoned his plans after being informed of the negative effects they would likely engender.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
http://menghusblog.wordpress.com/2012/02/28/black-south-africans-lived-better-under-apartheid/
http://www.genocidewatch.org/images/South_Africa_2013-10-xx_SA,_where_corruption_is_normal.pdf
http://thebackbencher.co.uk/3-things-you-didnt-want-to-know-about-nelson-mandela/
http://www.bdlive.co.za/national/politics/2013/12/06/sacp-confirms-nelson-mandela-was-a-member
60 percent of South Africans felt the country was better run under apartheid, with both blacks and whites rating the current government less trustworthy, more corrupt, less able to enforce the law and less able to deliver government services than its white predecessor.
Transparency International released its 2013 Global Corruption Barometer report. It found South Africa to be among the most corrupt countries in the world. According to its findings, an astounding 83 percent of South Africans believe that the police force is corrupt. And 36 percent of respondents admitted to paying at least one bribe to the police.
A 2010 Medical Research Foundation survey found that more than 37 percent of men admitted to raping at least one woman. Seven percent said they had participated in a gang rape.
59 murders, 145 rapes and 752 serious assaults out of its 42 million population. The new crime is the rape of babies; some AIDS-infected African men believe that having sex with a virgin is a cure. Twelve percent of South Africa's population is HIV-positive, but President Mbeki says that HIV cannot cause AIDS.
In response to growing violence, South Africa's minister of safety and security, Steve Tshwete, says: "We can't police this; there's nothing more we can do. South Africa's currency, the rand, has fallen about 70 percent since the African National Congress (ANC) came to power in 1994. Emigration from South Africa (mainly of skilled people) is now at its highest level ever."
The tragic fact of business is that ordinary Africans were better off under colonialism. Colonial masters never committed anything near the murder and genocide seen under black rule in Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Nigeria, Mozambique, and other countries, where millions of blacks have been slaughtered in unspeakable ways, which include: hacking to death, boiling in oil, setting on fire and dismemberment.
The National Bureau of Economic Research found that the average income of all races in South Africa dropped 40% between 1995 and 2000. The UN 2006 Human Development Report found that over the last 3 decades Africa has had a "virtual reversal" of human development; South Africa dropped 38 places on the Human Development Index since 1994. (UN Development Programme, 2007). The country of the world's first heart transplant (Christian Barnard, Dec., 1967), the Union of South Africa, is now the rape and murder capital of the world. [15]
At the start of the year 1900, the number of African South Africans was found to be 3,5-million according to the British colonial government census. By 1954, our African population had soared to 8,5-million — and by 1990, there were a full 35-million of us
in the decades prior to the official policy of apartheid, (which was started in 1948), the average life expectancy of African South Africans was only 38 years.
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.