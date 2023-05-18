NIGHT SHADOWS 05172023 -- Upside Down, “Unthinkable” and the SUN (Think Son) Getting More Angry

So here we are, more than half-way through May and we find the American flag flying at half-mast and UPSIDE DOWN at the capitol building in D.C. Why was that and who did it? It was not by accident and appears to be true - seems to go along with Mr. Chang's comment of the "unthinkable" coming our way - perhaps God's judgement is going to take an UPTICK to a more severe level? Then we have the SUN (Think SON), getting more angry by the day it seems, and then reports of a galactic wave of some sort headed our way, more forest fires in the USA/Babylon and so it goes in the Matrix - we could produce a soap series called "As The Matrix Turns" and more...
