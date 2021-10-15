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April 6th - What really happened at the Capitol Building
Brexit Map Man
Brexit Map Man
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31 views • October 15, 2021
This is live footage from Banned Video cameraman, downloaded on the day. This is exactly what happened from the cameraman's vantage point, no editing. You make what you want of it. The shooting of Ashley Babbit is at the end. I have looked at it time and again. There is a lot that is very strange about it, but then the whole thing was obviously a set up fake insurrection. Alex Jones was ahead of the times when he called his program Information Wars. But now we are past the Information War because they have taken the centre of power and the real war is upon us. God Bless America.
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