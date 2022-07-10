In Kiev, Ukraine an ELDERLY WOMAN ATTACKED in the Street & with a BUCKET of PAINT Poured on Her - Standing Up for the Russians - 071022

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IS THIS HOW NAZIS ACT? YES!
Kiev. Elderly woman attacked in the street.
◾️First, the woman was beaten, her groceries were scattered on the ground, and then sprayed with paint to the approving exclamations of passers-by. According to eyewitnesses, the woman shouted slogans in support of Russia and tried to prevent the fundraising for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Another description: This is what a day in the life of Russian-Ukrainians looks like in a country where neo-Nazies are in power.
"That's what you get you Putins bitch!"
Says a tough guy after spilling a bucket of paint on a Russian grandma.