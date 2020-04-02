Sentient: Making War Against the Saints

The United States Government has been developing a data collecting artificial brain for years and it is largely classified. It is called Sentient. Yes, Sentient; which means having the ability to perceive or feel things.From what we can gather from the information that has been declassified and the small amounts that HAVEN'T been redacted because they are still too sensitive, it aims to be an all-knowing brain that collects and analyzes MASSIVE amounts of data so quickly and accurately that it can predict the future.This data collecting AI brain, called Sentient, is being developed by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Meanwhile, DARPA is reportedly developing their own AI global brain called KAIROS.It’s being described as a “schema-based AI capability to enhance reasoning about complex world events and generate actionable insights.” In layman terms, “actionable insights” is a coded way of saying that the system will be weaponized.What does this all mean? The US government is collecting metadata from phone calls, purchases, business information, google searches, satellite images, and basically anything else it can get its hands on, to profile us … and it will use that information to eliminate threats.It is not coincidental that DARPA is naming this system “KAIROS.” Kairos is actually a Greek word, which means “opportune time.” It happens to be the same word Jesus used when he condemned the Pharisees for not being able to discern the “signs of the times (kairos).”This is absolutely a sign of the times. This is the type of technology that the antichrist system will use to make war against the saints.But who exactly does our government determine to be “threats?” Well, according to the Department of Homeland Security, the answer is us. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this unclassified DHS document:The same exact people that the antichrist will label his enemies are the exact same people the liberal left labels their enemies. What an outlandish statement! But we’re not saying it, the Department of Homeland Security is.It is so important that we remain in the word of God so that we can discern the times that we are living in. Please make sure that your heart is right with Jesus, and that He is your Lord and Savior. With the presidency of Donald Trump we have been granted a short reprieve; let’s not waste it! We must use this time to be prepared.Articles for Consideration:It’s Sentient: Meet the classified artificial brain being developed by US intelligence programsGenerating Actionable Understanding of Real-World Phenomena with AIOld Articles for Review:Obama Administration and UN Announce Global Police Force to Fight “Extremism” In U.S.MILITARY WARNED 'EVANGELICALS' NO. 1 THREATDoes Army consider Christians, Tea Party, a terror threat?DHS unclassified report on Right Wing ExtremismFollow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.comPlease consider partnering with us!Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/You can also write to us atIGBYPO box 797Decatur IL 62525