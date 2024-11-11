Righteous Kings and Wicked Rulers Part #2-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 10 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, have you ever wondered what it would look like if you had a political ruler who did what God asked him to do? What it might look like to be a righteous king who ruled His people in perfect holiness with perfect justice? We will have that at the Second Advent when King Jesus sets up his Thousand Year Reign, but until then, “desolations are determined”. There were some kings in the Bible who ruled well over the people, not perfectly, but well. King David was a wonderful type of Christ in many ways, as ways Moses and Joshua. They were all but men, however, and had their moments of rebuke and correction from the LORD. We also see wicked rulers like King Saul, a type of Antichrist, and King Nebuchadnezzar, also a type of Antichrist. Through all these men, we see the rock-steady Hand of God orchestrating it all. Join us tonight for a fascinating look at righteous kings and wicked rulers in your King James Bible! Last Tuesday on election night, we looked at the wicked ruler King Saul, tonight we look at the righteous King David. He was not only the greatest king that Israel ever had, he is also a type of Jesus Christ. This is Part #2 in a series.



