Alex Jones Jones Full Show 1/30/24 w Vivek Ramaswamy , Maria Zeee & Dr. Pete Chambers

Globalists OPENLY Pushing All-Out War With Iran! Experts Warn Chances of WW3 Have Never Been Greater! — FULL SHOW 1/30/24
Alex Jones breaks down the latest middle eastern war developments. Vivek Ramaswamy joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how 2024 is America's new 1776 moment. Finally, Doc Chambers joins Maria Zee and Alex Jones to detail how multiple provocateurs have been found infiltrating the Texas border convoy to discredit the movement.
