THE SILENT WAR EP. 6071: MILITARY ENFORCED MANDATORY VAX, CDC POISONS USA

In this episode of The Silent War,The CDC is Killing People en masse with clear and obvious lies in denial of their own science - implying willful deception about topics they've been warned about for over a year.In Australia, the military is being used to enforce lockdowns. Canadian courts have now shown the government of Canada, like that of Ireland - has no science behind their lockdowns. AndBiden's regime reimplements taxpayer funded abortion on demand, and continues to import illegal immigrants with taxpayer dollars.Radioactive Material DisappearsBiden Mandates All Federal Workers Must Be Vaccinated... Except Postal WorkersAll of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat