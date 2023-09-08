Create New Account
Nicole Tsai: Exclusive intelligence from the NFSC shows that North Korea will send 300,000 to 500,000 troops to assist Russia in defending Ukraine, the United States, and the entire NATO
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
919 Subscribers
