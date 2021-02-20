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Valentines Day Lupercalia Pagan Origins Exposed [14.02.2021]
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128 views • February 20, 2021
This is a reload from my main channel that was deleted by YT a few days ago. I will be reloading other important videos here in the next few weeks. I'm keeping the title and thumbnails the same so those that have seen it know it's a reload. YT took down my main SMHP channel with 246k subs & 1k videos on it for a private video that I was in the process of moving elsewhere.
I appealed the strike and removal but will not hold my breath as they have been tagging my videos with nonsense Q tags. I am going to go through this channel and remove content that may take this channel down over the next few days. Feel free to download, mirror, and use everything I produce at your own discretion of course.
I will probably make a YT SMHP3 and load my new videos to it as well as this channel SMHP2
Thanks for all of your ongoing support as we continue to fight for the truth in this rising beast system.
This video covers the background of Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. Lupercalia was a very ancient, possibly pre-Roman pastoral annual festival, observed in the city of Rome on February 15, to avert evil spirits and purify the city, releasing health and fertility.
In ancient Greek religion and mythology, Pan (/pæn/; Ancient Greek: ???, Pan) is the god of the wild, shepherds and flocks, nature of mountain wilds, rustic music and impromptus, and companion of the nymphs. He has the hindquarters, legs, and horns of a goat, in the same manner as a faun or satyr.
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Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
.............................
For Lack Of Knowledge - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1Jq7m4fkOiEh7epIAPy6A
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Seho Song - https://www.youtube.com/user/SehoSong?
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Pans Flute clip from:
7 Faces of Dr. Lao
Release date: March 18, 1964 (USA)
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Lupercalia Netflix Scene:
The true, twisted history behind Lupercalia from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - https://www.polygon.com/2019/4/9/18300714/chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-lupercalia
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Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. John 16:13
You can also find me here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savedsoberawake/10USD - Paypal
Shaking My Head Productions 2
53.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g41oRcfWRPI
I appealed the strike and removal but will not hold my breath as they have been tagging my videos with nonsense Q tags. I am going to go through this channel and remove content that may take this channel down over the next few days. Feel free to download, mirror, and use everything I produce at your own discretion of course.
I will probably make a YT SMHP3 and load my new videos to it as well as this channel SMHP2
Thanks for all of your ongoing support as we continue to fight for the truth in this rising beast system.
This video covers the background of Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. Lupercalia was a very ancient, possibly pre-Roman pastoral annual festival, observed in the city of Rome on February 15, to avert evil spirits and purify the city, releasing health and fertility.
In ancient Greek religion and mythology, Pan (/pæn/; Ancient Greek: ???, Pan) is the god of the wild, shepherds and flocks, nature of mountain wilds, rustic music and impromptus, and companion of the nymphs. He has the hindquarters, legs, and horns of a goat, in the same manner as a faun or satyr.
.............................................
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
.............................
For Lack Of Knowledge - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1Jq7m4fkOiEh7epIAPy6A
.............................
Seho Song - https://www.youtube.com/user/SehoSong?
.............................................
Pans Flute clip from:
7 Faces of Dr. Lao
Release date: March 18, 1964 (USA)
.............................................
Lupercalia Netflix Scene:
The true, twisted history behind Lupercalia from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - https://www.polygon.com/2019/4/9/18300714/chilling-adventures-of-sabrina-lupercalia
.............................................
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. John 16:13
You can also find me here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savedsoberawake/10USD - Paypal
Shaking My Head Productions 2
53.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g41oRcfWRPI
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