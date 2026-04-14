Iran Conflict: My Opinion 04/14/2026

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In order for us to know what is going on in the world, we need to take a look at Israel. Before Armageddon takes place, Israel is going to be dwelling safely. Pastor Stan explains why the conflict in Iran will conclude with a brief period of peace in the Middle East.
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00:00Intro
04:00Armageddon
10:55Headlines
19:36Summery