British MP Andrew Bridgen confronts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the “safe and effective” narrative

NEWS: British MP Andrew Bridgen confronts Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the government’s ongoing “safe and effective” narrative: “Can the current prime minister think of anything he has promoted, in partnership with huge businesses, as safe and effective, which has ultimately harmed the British people? “And will he use this opportunity to correct that safe and effective statement, or will he choose the same line as Tony Blair, sit back, do nothing, and let the misery just continue to pile up?” PM Sunak: “Let me be unequivocal from this dispatch box that COVID vaccines are safe.”

