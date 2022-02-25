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Archbishop Viganò's URGENT MESSAGE To Canadian Truckers
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390 views • February 25, 2022
Archbishop Viganò’s powerful letter to President Trump: Eternal struggle between good and evil playing out right now:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now/
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
8 Discussion Points Topics:
President Biden Tries to Push All Unvaccinated Out of the Military
Apparently the Super Bowl Makes Fans Immune to COVID-19
The Inflation Rate Is More Than 7.5%
COVID-19 Is 100% Treatable
Joe Biden Is Working Like the Devil
The Biden Administration Actually Spied On President Trump While He Was in the White House
Moderna CEO Dumps $400 Million in Stock and Deletes His Twitter Account After Investigation into Deaths Launched? - https://www.ibtimes.sg/moderna-ceo-dumps-400-million-stock-deletes-his-twitter-account-after-investigation-into-deaths-62766
The CEO of Moderna dumped over $400 million of Moderna stock.
The Co-Founder dumped over $1 billion of Moderna Stock
Kash Patel stated that Durham’s filing “shows that the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia,” according to the Washington Examiner.
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Thomas Renz At: www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More About Doctor Richard Bartlett At: www.BudesonideWorks.com
Schedule Your Rapid Visit Today At: www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
Learn More About Jennifer Gross At: www.JenniferForRep.com
Learn More About Courtney Epps At: www.OTBTax.com
Learn More At: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 11 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 9 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,413 Tickets Remain
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viganos-powerful-letter-to-president-trump-eternal-struggle-between-good-and-evil-playing-out-right-now/
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
8 Discussion Points Topics:
President Biden Tries to Push All Unvaccinated Out of the Military
Apparently the Super Bowl Makes Fans Immune to COVID-19
The Inflation Rate Is More Than 7.5%
COVID-19 Is 100% Treatable
Joe Biden Is Working Like the Devil
The Biden Administration Actually Spied On President Trump While He Was in the White House
Moderna CEO Dumps $400 Million in Stock and Deletes His Twitter Account After Investigation into Deaths Launched? - https://www.ibtimes.sg/moderna-ceo-dumps-400-million-stock-deletes-his-twitter-account-after-investigation-into-deaths-62766
The CEO of Moderna dumped over $400 million of Moderna stock.
The Co-Founder dumped over $1 billion of Moderna Stock
Kash Patel stated that Durham’s filing “shows that the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia,” according to the Washington Examiner.
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Thomas Renz At: www.Renz-Law.com
Learn More About Doctor Richard Bartlett At: www.BudesonideWorks.com
Schedule Your Rapid Visit Today At: www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
Learn More About Jennifer Gross At: www.JenniferForRep.com
Learn More About Courtney Epps At: www.OTBTax.com
Learn More At: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 11 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 9 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,413 Tickets Remain
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
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