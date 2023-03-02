My thoughts on why I believe America and American's are Idiots

In this Episode I give you my reason on why I entitled my last video America and American’s are idiots. I go through and explain why I believe what I say and the real reason why America and Americans are Idiots.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.