Trump with Merz

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Adding:

Germany will transfer a gas power station to Ukraine

The gas cogeneration power station (which produces heat and electricity) in the port city of Lubmin was specifically built to ensure the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, by preheating the gas before it is fed into the German gas transmission system. Its capacity is 84 MW.

Now it is being dismantled (in the summer of 2026) and transferred to Ukraine.

✨The absurdity of the situation is that when considering the case of the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1/2, the Federal Supreme Court of Germany in its decision implicated a foreign state in this terrorist attack, hinting (by context) at Ukraine. As a result, Germany, having lost a cheap source of electricity, is now giving away its power generation capacities.

The Germans are ready to give away their last pair of trousers just so that the Ukrainians can continue to harm Russia.

✨⭐️This information should also finally clarify to the most obtuse of the "influential citizens", who hope for the restoration of relations with "European partners", the impossibility of such a scenario.





⚡️Two Majors