⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (22 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 August 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled 5 attacks by assault detachments of 41st, 66th, 67th mechanised and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye and Raigorodka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.





▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Tabaevka (Kharkov region).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation and artillery, 4 attacks by units of 65th mechanised and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been repelled near Uspenovka and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 9 motor vehicles.





▫️As a result of effective counter-battery warfare, 11 enemy guns and 4 mortars have been neutralised, including: 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, 3 U.S.-manufactured M119 towed howitzers, Polish-manufactured Krab and French-manufactured CAEZAR self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 UK-manufactured FH-70 gun.





▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 3 attacks by AFU assault groups close to Novomikhailovka and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 235 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, 2 attacks by assault groups of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled south of Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces, 4 clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been hit close to Makarovka, Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, as well as 1 UK-manufactured FH-70 gun.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 139 areas.





▫️In addition, 1 command and observation post of a unit of the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 1st Tank Brigade has been destroyed close to Vasilkovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 4 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.





▫️In addition, 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Nikolaevka, Zolotaryovka, Novozvanovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Kodyma, Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), Mirnoye and Trudovoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 462 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 5,952 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,445 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,996 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,372 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.