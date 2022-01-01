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Reject Gangs - Proverbs 1:15 (NIV)
15 my son, do not go along with them,
do not set foot on their paths;
16 for their feet rush into evil,
they are swift to shed blood.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Gangs offer a family structure but deliver only evil.
Their paths lead to crime and corruption and death.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bp5vdhaz
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