BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Glyphosate Guy's" Legacy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

What the tombstone of an over-achiever looks like! Video going over what I want to be remembered for in terms of my legacy to leave this planet in MUCH BETTER shape than how I found it! All of the things mentioned are on any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture


https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit:


https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow


https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime


, watch the videos at the below:


https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101


https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5


https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:


https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse


OR


https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse


& watch:


https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


To view my potentially life-SAVING "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan e-Guide,” visit:


https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup


or


https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide


& watch videos at:


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy/home




To get a copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide, visit any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems


https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems


https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food by maxing-out on the


"3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)


as described at any the below:


https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore


https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology


To learn about America's #1 part-time, home-based business opportunity -- & so you can change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -– visit any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush


https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


& WATCH


https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo




To schedule a free net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out:


https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:


https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid




Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid


or


https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my "Danny Zen Circadian Rhythms, Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, & Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics,"


visit:


https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic


OR


https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics


GET UP TO 50% FEDERAL TAX CREDITS, GET YOUR $$$ BACK IN AS LITTLE AS 1 YEAR, REDUCE YOUR ENERGY BILL$, AND LEARN ALL ABOUT WIND POWER/WIND ENERGY AT THE BELOW:


https://tinyurl.com/WindPower4Dummies


https://GoGreenEnergyOnline.com

Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmomonsantobayerstephanie seneffgmo foodstoxic legacy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Minnesota&#8217;s abortion data gap: A troubling omission

Minnesota’s abortion data gap: A troubling omission

Belle Carter
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

Laura Harris
The Trauma Hierarchy: Breaking free from institutional control and reclaiming your sovereignty

The Trauma Hierarchy: Breaking free from institutional control and reclaiming your sovereignty

Belle Carter
Dawson Knives balances automation &#038; tradition to sustain American manufacturing amid economic turmoil

Dawson Knives balances automation & tradition to sustain American manufacturing amid economic turmoil

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy