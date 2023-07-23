The WEF and Klaus Schwab have a brand new target

Redacted, July 21, 2023





What is the state of the Dutch Farmer protest movement, something we’ve been covering at length? Dutch farmers have been pushing back against government efforts to shut down farms and implement nonsensical environmental standards. Farmers have stood up in protest, driving tractors into cities and making themselves heard. But is it working? Jim Ferguson is a former Parliamentary candidate and a businessman and entrepreneur who has been outspoken on this issue. Is this a fight won or is it coming to a food supply near you?





Redacted

https://redacted.inc