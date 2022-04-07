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PROOF Zelensky's Legacy of False Flag MURDER in Ukraine
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194 views • April 07, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
American press and politicians are calling for Putin’s death, potentially prompting a nuclear war, while our media hides the war crimes of Ukraine. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to detail the blatant lies of our media, Nazis in the Ukrainian government, and the crucifixion of Christians across Ukrainian soil. Szall exposed war crimes of the Azov Battalion, death squads sweeping Ukraine, and more.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v100ffj-proof-zelenskys-legacy-of-false-flag-murder-in-ukraine.html
American press and politicians are calling for Putin’s death, potentially prompting a nuclear war, while our media hides the war crimes of Ukraine. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to detail the blatant lies of our media, Nazis in the Ukrainian government, and the crucifixion of Christians across Ukrainian soil. Szall exposed war crimes of the Azov Battalion, death squads sweeping Ukraine, and more.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v100ffj-proof-zelenskys-legacy-of-false-flag-murder-in-ukraine.html
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