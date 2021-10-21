Truth Bomb On CNN... Wow! Bari Weiss Founder Of Common Sense Dropping Truth Bombs And CNN Didn't Cut Her Mic



"When you have the chief reporter on the beat of Covid for the New York Times talking about how questioning the lab leak is racist: The world has gone mad. When you're not able to say out loud and in public that there are differences between men and women: The world has gone mad. When we're not allowed to acknowledge that rioting is rioting and it is bad. And that silence is not violence but violence is violence: The world has gone mad. When we're not able to say that Hunter Biden's laptop is a story worth pursuing: The world has gone mad. When in the name of progress young school children are being separated in public schools because of their race and that is called progress rather than segregation: The world has gone mad."



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