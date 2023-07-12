And with credit now outright falling for them, it only gets much worse from here - Eurodollar University

#Consumer #spending is down already and now we're getting data which shows by how much, #recession. There's no #inflation here. Disney theme parks are empty, consumer #credit is actually contracting, the bad news is just getting started. Steve Van Metre nailed it when he pointed out services and vacation weakness on this channel just a couple months ago.
July 11, 2023 #Consumer #spending #recession
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.