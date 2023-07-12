Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And with credit now outright falling for them, it only gets much worse from here - Eurodollar University
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
70 Subscribers
67 views
Published Yesterday

#Consumer #spending is down already and now we're getting data which shows by how much, #recession. There's no #inflation here. Disney theme parks are empty, consumer #credit is actually contracting, the bad news is just getting started. Steve Van Metre nailed it when he pointed out services and vacation weakness on this channel just a couple months ago.

July 11, 2023 #Consumer #spending #recession

Keywords
great resetfleecing the flockeurodollar universitycredit crunchjeff sniderliquidity crunchbankrupting america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket