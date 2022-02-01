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The Roots of Sigil of the Serpent🐍…
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11 views • February 01, 2022
The Blood of The Brotherhood of the Snake has infected the conscious collective for long enough… No Weapon formed Against Me Shall Prosper💛💫
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Comment your thoughts below 💭⬇️
➡️ LIKE
➡️ COMMENT
➡️ REPOST
➡️ TAG A FRIEND
➡️ SHARE ON YOUR IG STORIES
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➡️ FOLLOW
Subscribe to my channel ⬇️
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https://www.y3shua.com
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https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
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