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New Zealand nters 'level four' lockdown over 1 new case! Residents told not to talk to neighbors
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132 views • August 17, 2021
DAHBOO777, August 17, 2021
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown is due to come into effect after one Covid case has been detected, making it the country’s first community-transmitted infection since February.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ardern unveiled that kiwis will be subject to a ‘level four’ lockdown from 11:59pm local time (11:59am GMT) following the reporting of a single coronavirus infection in Auckland.-
Learn More: https://www.rt.com/news/532265-new-zealand-snap-lockdown-one-case/
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New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown is due to come into effect after one Covid case has been detected, making it the country’s first community-transmitted infection since February.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ardern unveiled that kiwis will be subject to a ‘level four’ lockdown from 11:59pm local time (11:59am GMT) following the reporting of a single coronavirus infection in Auckland.-
Learn More: https://www.rt.com/news/532265-new-zealand-snap-lockdown-one-case/
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
https://parler.com/profile/Dahboo7/posts
www.undergroundworldnews.com
My Other Youtube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
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