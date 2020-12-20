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Предатель, такую страну можно было построить, а ты все разворовал! (Бабушка о Путине и компании)
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60 views • December 20, 2020
Видео от 18 декабря 2020 года.
Бабушка из России, которая помнит годы войны, говорит о нынешней, разграбленной и уничтоженной России.
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Оригинал видео (полная версия):
https://youtu.be/30C1cj3nYT8
Бабушка из России, которая помнит годы войны, говорит о нынешней, разграбленной и уничтоженной России.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Оригинал видео (полная версия):
https://youtu.be/30C1cj3nYT8
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