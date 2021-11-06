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"Mandatory Vaccination & International Law" interview with UK's Senior Lawyer Anna de Buisseret (The Richie Allen Show)
Anna de Buisseret is a senior UK lawyer and a retired army officer. Anna is an expert in employment law. On this show, Anna answers listeners questions about vaccine mandates. This is a must-listen for anyone who feels that they are being coerced into having a jab or any other medical intervention.
Source Links:
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2021-11-04T12_33_02-07_00
https://richieallen.co.uk/
Support The Richie Allen Show
https://richieallen.co.uk/support/
Source: Dot Connector Reports: https://odysee.com/@DotConnectorReports:e/-Mandatory-Vaccination--International-Law--interview-with-UK's-Senior-Lawyer-Anna-de-Buisseret-(The-Richie-Allen-Show):a