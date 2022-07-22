Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Seeks To Escape Lawsuit Compelling Him To Register as Agent of CCP

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07/21/2022 Spotlight on China: Casino mogul Steve Wynn seeks to escape a lawsuit compelling him to register as an agent of CCP. Sun Lijun, former Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security, sought Wynn’s help to cancel the US visa of Guo Wengui, who had sought political asylum in the US.