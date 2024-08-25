Telegram CEO billionaire Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why was Telegram messaging app founder and CEO Pavel Durov arrested after landing at the Bourget airport, outside Paris, following a flight from Azerbaijan, French outlet.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested at Le Bourget Airport. A dual Russian-French national, Durov is being accused of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud "due to lack of moderation on Telegram."
Another western censorship event.
