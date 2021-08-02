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Is Yoga Demonic?
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138 views • August 02, 2021
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-kundalini-spirit
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
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You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Our topic in this first segment of our program is Yoga and Christianity and more specifically the rather shocking acceptance of the practice of Yoga within Christendom. Now, why is that shocking?Well, for a number of reasons, the most obvious being that Yoga is the central practice of Hinduism, which is not exactly compatible with Christianity. As a matter of fact, its beliefs and practices couldn’t be more at odds with Christianity. Now we’ve been using Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ: What Position Should Christians Hold? as a resource for the series, which, Lord willing, we’ll wrap up, hopefully next week. Dave, last week you explained that the real goal of yoga is to awaken the Kundalini power, an alleged spiritual energy that supposedly resides within all of us, it’s like a serpent coiled at the base of the spine. And you said that when this Kundalini power is manifested, which it is at times with certain individuals that practice yoga, that it is a demonic manifestation. Now why would you say that?
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Our topic in this first segment of our program is Yoga and Christianity and more specifically the rather shocking acceptance of the practice of Yoga within Christendom. Now, why is that shocking?Well, for a number of reasons, the most obvious being that Yoga is the central practice of Hinduism, which is not exactly compatible with Christianity. As a matter of fact, its beliefs and practices couldn’t be more at odds with Christianity. Now we’ve been using Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ: What Position Should Christians Hold? as a resource for the series, which, Lord willing, we’ll wrap up, hopefully next week. Dave, last week you explained that the real goal of yoga is to awaken the Kundalini power, an alleged spiritual energy that supposedly resides within all of us, it’s like a serpent coiled at the base of the spine. And you said that when this Kundalini power is manifested, which it is at times with certain individuals that practice yoga, that it is a demonic manifestation. Now why would you say that?
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