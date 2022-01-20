Miles Guo: Tianjin Davos Forum was full of evil trade

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1/19/2022 Miles Guo: What were they doing in the Davos Forum held in Tianjin? They were injected with blood serum and sexually assaulted beautiful ladies and young girls from Tibet, Xinjiang, and Yunnan. Their evil deeds in the past few years are all the ironclad evidence for their crimes