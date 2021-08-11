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VIROLOGIST - CONFIRMS AFTER TESTING, THERE IS NO COVID & DOES NOT EXIST, IT IS INFLUENZA A & B
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214 views • August 11, 2021
Virologist shares results of lab studies. turns out the science agrees with us: covid-19 is a verifiable HOAX. one thing he said that stuck out to me was that the CDC was refusing to give labs any purified sample of covid. #novid19 #memewarfare
https://t.me/RSNewsUK/12027
https://t.me/RSNewsUK/12027
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