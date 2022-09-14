Create New Account
Hospitals Killing For Cash Are Being Sued Over Remdesivir & Lack of Informed Consent
"Face the Facts" host April Moss interviews attorneys Dan Watkins and Michael Hamilton. They are suing three California hospitals (hopefully into oblivion) and explain that they are laying down a blueprint for other lawyers to adopt to help those who have lost loved ones due to the deadly hospital protocols being used on COVID patients. They also explain the massive amount of money involved and how American hospitals are financially incentivized by the government to kill COVID patients rather than properly treat them.


You can read more about the lawsuits here:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/wrongful-death-lawsuit-filed-three-california-hospitals-using-remdesivir-covid-19-treatment-without-informed-consent/


(Sept, 13, 2022) Face the Facts with April Moss: https://rumble.com/v1jv78b-california-hospitals-sued-over-remdesivir-uninformed-consent.html/

crimes against humanity, hospitals, informed consent, mass murder, covid, remdesivir, april moss, michael hamilton, dan watkins

