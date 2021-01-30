© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newswatch 6 | Jan 30, 2021 | Youtube, Twitter Remove Information on Dangers of mRNA COVID Vaccine | Farm Bill Protests in India
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • January 31, 2021
Reporting censorship at Youtube and Twitter as well as discussions of rights, freedom, fascism, surveillance, and major farm bill protests in India currently.
For more information, please see:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/30/youtube-and-twitter-remove-videos-tweets-exposing-grave-dangers-of-the-mrna-covid-vaccine-in-reprogramming-human-cells-without-informed-consent/
Links to all the India Farm Bill protest videos & articles mentioned below:
WE HAVE NOT COME TO ASK, WE HAVE COME TO DEMAND OUR RIGHTS. Do you know what’s happening in India? | FARMERS PROTEST – W5 – … (civilianaire.in)
And you thought it’s only about farmers? (ruralindiaonline.org)
The largest protest in human history–Deepti Datt interview — with AEVA
https://youtu.be/__HHK8nMEKI
P Sainath Explains Why Farmers Are Protesting | Faye D'Souza
https://youtu.be/wDDUdkA2Cjk
For more information, please see:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/30/youtube-and-twitter-remove-videos-tweets-exposing-grave-dangers-of-the-mrna-covid-vaccine-in-reprogramming-human-cells-without-informed-consent/
Links to all the India Farm Bill protest videos & articles mentioned below:
WE HAVE NOT COME TO ASK, WE HAVE COME TO DEMAND OUR RIGHTS. Do you know what’s happening in India? | FARMERS PROTEST – W5 – … (civilianaire.in)
And you thought it’s only about farmers? (ruralindiaonline.org)
The largest protest in human history–Deepti Datt interview — with AEVA
https://youtu.be/__HHK8nMEKI
P Sainath Explains Why Farmers Are Protesting | Faye D'Souza
https://youtu.be/wDDUdkA2Cjk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.