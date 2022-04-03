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Adam Hardage to Deb Pietsch of You Are At Choice Point "We're Going To Hire Every One Of Those Fired Health Workers Via Remote Health Solutions"
Transcend The Matrix
Transcend The Matrix
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Remote Health Solutions Founder, Adam Hardage and Deborah Pietsch of "Deb Talks ~ Wake Up... You're At Choice Point" have a passionate conversation in Phoenix at the Clay Clark ReAwaken Event in January 2022.

On October 7th 2021, after the first round of health workers were fired in NYC, Adam walked into his office after being in office for 5 years, and told his employees, his team, "we're changing everything about how we're doing this business and we're going to hire every one of those fired health workers"! At that moment, Adam and his team did a pivot to be part of the Solution of the tyranny we're seeing, as well as a "Noah's Ark" approach to health care.

Since this interview was live, many of "our team" saw it! One of the gals turned a health worker friend who had lost his job, on to Adam's company and he was hired for a job.

Per Adam, it comes down to, are you or are we, Pro-Personal Choice, Pro Individual Choice and Individual Rights and Medical Freedom or are we Pro-police state or pro-Constitution?

Adam is another amazing individual that has re-evaluated life as we know it now and has

He also agreed with question about evil, "100%" We talked about what the battlefield is and what their going for... New World Order... 100% for all of the marbles. We either come out of this as a chipped enslaved non human or we win and defeat evil at the 11th hour. It is up to us, not up to God... put the popcorn down and get involved.

I look forward to supporting Adam and his vision as much as possible!
​Join the conversation at our Telegram group at:  https://t.me/transcendthematrix 

Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle

Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch

Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/

All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites 

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix

Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
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health workersadam hardagedeborah pietsch
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