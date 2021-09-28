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(FULL SHOW) Doctors, Scientists Call for Worldwide Vaxx HALT. Sidney Powell LIVE and MORE! – Stew Peters Show
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20 views • September 28, 2021
Garrett Ziegler is a former staffer that worked closely to President Trump, and broke through the media silence, today, on “The Stew Peters Show”, exposing the Biden Crime Family.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew with BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds of doctors and scientists have revealed COVID “Vaccine” findings, and have called for an IMMEDIATE WORLDWIDE HALT!
Sidney Powell joined Stew Peters with BREAKING NEWS: She has filed a counter-suit vs Dominion Voting Systems, and revealed why Nancy Pelosi was TERRIFIED on Jan 6.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew with BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds of doctors and scientists have revealed COVID “Vaccine” findings, and have called for an IMMEDIATE WORLDWIDE HALT!
Sidney Powell joined Stew Peters with BREAKING NEWS: She has filed a counter-suit vs Dominion Voting Systems, and revealed why Nancy Pelosi was TERRIFIED on Jan 6.
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