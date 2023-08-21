Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the Battles at Kleshcheyevka, an unknown force Covered the Advancing Ukraine Nazis with Cassettes
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
947 Subscribers
138 views
Published a day ago

In the battles at Kleshcheyevka, an unknown force covered the advancing Nazis with cassettes

⚡️⚡️We do not know exactly what the enemy was so tightly covered with, but the AFU militants complain that on the southern flank of Artemovsk, artillery covered their units with cluster munitions.⚡️⚡️

Recall that the enemy has been actively using cassettes received from the United States for almost a month on the Zaporozhye, Artemovsky, Kremen and other sectors of the front.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket