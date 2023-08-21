In the battles at Kleshcheyevka, an unknown force covered the advancing Nazis with cassettes
⚡️⚡️We do not know exactly what the enemy was so tightly covered with, but the AFU militants complain that on the southern flank of Artemovsk, artillery covered their units with cluster munitions.⚡️⚡️
Recall that the enemy has been actively using cassettes received from the United States for almost a month on the Zaporozhye, Artemovsky, Kremen and other sectors of the front.
