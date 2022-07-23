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There is either one reality or two, no more and no less. The Two Reality Hypothesis may appear to make no sense to most people, but The One Reality Hypothesis disproves its own claims and is logically incoherent, which is why The Two Reality Hypothesis appears flawed to people who think reality is but one.